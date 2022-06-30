AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with New AMD Software Released

- Advertisement -

With the Steam Summer Sale underway, PC gamers are enjoying massive discounts and diving into new experiences on hundreds of exciting games. To support these great titles, gamers need outstanding hardware and features. As GPU prices continue to normalize, now is a great time to upgrade gaming rigs to take advantage of the next-gen technologies, stunning visuals, and incredible performance of AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards.

With the latest Radeon graphics, gamers can enjoy a range of performance and experience-enhancing features, such as Radeon Super Resolution and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, to improve visuals and responsiveness, and AMD Smart Access Memory to increase FPS on systems with Radeon graphics and Ryzen processors. Even better, gamers can take advantage of some of AMD’s advanced gaming technologies in heavily discounted Steam Summer Sale titles, including:

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, AMD’s cutting-edge temporal upscaling technology can boost framerates and visual fidelity in DEATHLOOP, God of War, and soon in Hitman 3.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0, AMD’s original spatial upscaling technology and the fastest adopted software gaming tech in AMD history, can boost framerates and refine images in a large and growing collection of titles, including Resident Evil Village, Necromunda: Hired Gun, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Additionally, today AMD released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.6.1, offering Day-0 support and optimizations for F1 2022 – one of the titles expected to add support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 in a future update.

Sweetening the deal, gamers can expand their game library with the Radeon Raise the Game and Radeon Raise the Game Fully Loaded bundles. The new offers provide complimentary copies of up to three games with the purchase of eligible AMD Radeon RX 6000 desktop graphics cards and eligible Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics-powered desktop and laptop systems from participating etailers/retailers.

