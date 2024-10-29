AMD Radeon Offers Incredible Performance in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

- Advertisement -

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available to gamers and AMD Radeon offers incredible performance to take the gaming experience to the next level.

With AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards, players can experience up to 38 percent more performance at native resolutions using the most extreme settings when compared to the competition. Whether you’re surviving a siege or navigating intense firefights, AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards ensure a smooth 60+ FPS gaming experience without the need for upscaling or frame generation.

Key Performance wins include:

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are up to 22 and 21 percent faster than the competing graphics solutions at native 4K resolution with Extreme settings enabled

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT offer up to 16, 22 and 38 percent faster performance at native 1440p resolution using Extreme settings against price-matched competitor solutions, respectively

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT offers up to 20 percent more FPS at native 1080p resolution and Extreme settings when compared to the competition

*These claims have not been tested or verified by Activision or Beenox.

In addition, gamers seeking even more performance can enable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 (FSR 3.1) upscaling, and AMD FSR 3.1 Frame Generation will be added to the game in a shortly after launch.

If you already have this game, we encourage you to give Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 a try and experience the enhanced performance and visuals for yourself!

