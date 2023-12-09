AMD Radeon Brings Avatar – Frontiers of Pandora To Life

- Advertisement - -

Gamers have been excitedly waiting for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™, the highly anticipated game is now available. With AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.12.1, gamers can experience incredible performance, stunning visual fidelity and immersive gameplay in the vibrant world of Pandora with AMD Ryzen™ processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics cards.

AMD worked closely with Ubisoft for several years to develop the Snowdrop engine, enabling an immersive world that delivers awe-inspiring raytraced visuals to your AMD Ryzen and Radeon powered gaming PC.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a true next-generation title, but as such it is considerably demanding on aging graphics cards and even modern PCs, since raytracing is permanently enabled in every graphic preset in the game. However, with AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) with frame generation enabled, gamers can expect over 100 FPS playing at Ultra quality settings with FSR 3 Quality mode across the AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series stack, whether you’re playing at 4K with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT, 1440p with the Radeon RX 7800 XT or RX 7700 XT, or at 1080p with the RX 7600. Alongside AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics provide a premium and exciting gaming experience.

Now through Dec. 30, 2023, gamers will receive a complimentary copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ with the purchase of eligible AMD Ryzen™ processors and Radeon™ graphics cards, in addition to select AMD-based systems from participating retailers.

In addition, from now until December 18, gamers can get a chance to win an AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora™ themed, high-performance desktop PC courtesy of Maingear, featuring the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D processor and AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX AVATAR: Frontiers of Pandora™ Limited Edition Graphics Card.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.