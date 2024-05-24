AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 Technical Preview Now Available in Counter-Strike 2

- Advertisement -

AMD announced that a technical preview of AMD Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 – an updated version of the previous AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ – is now available in Counter-Strike 2.

Radeon Anti-Lag 2 has been redesigned as game-integrated technology rather than a driver-based version. We’ve partnered closely with Valve to integrate Radeon Anti-Lag 2 directly into Counter-Strike 2 (CS 2) as a game update and technical preview.

Radeon Anti-Lag technology is designed to reduce click-to-response latency for smoother and more responsive gameplay. Radeon Anti-Lag 2 takes Anti-Lag to the next level by optimizing frame alignment and CPU pacing within the game code itself, surpassing the capabilities of traditional in-driver solutions. Features include:

Significantly Reduced Latency: Provides an average 37% latency reduction with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 enabled on systems with Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards and Ryzen 8000 G-Series processors.

Unmatched Responsiveness: Radeon Anti-Lag 2 provides a 95% latency reduction compared to the original driver-based Anti-Lag.

Radeon Anti-Lag 2 provides a 95% latency reduction compared to the original driver-based Anti-Lag. Worry-Free Gaming: As a game-integrated technology, Anti-Lag 2 works seamlessly with partnered titles, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

Following the technology preview, AMD will release the Radeon Anti-Lag 2 SDK for game developers on GPUOpen.com, and you can then expect to see Radeon Anti-Lag 2 become available in more games.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

