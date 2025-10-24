AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 Launching on-Shelf Oct. 27

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

AMD announced that the new AMD Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 will beavailable from retailers worldwide beginning Monday, October 27, at an MSRP of $1,299 USD. The workstation GPU delivers scalable, cost-effective performance for demanding AI workloads, empowering developers, researchers, and creators to train and run large models more efficiently across Linux and Windows.

Powered by AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture, the Radeon AI PRO R9700 enables medium to large AI models to run directly on local workstations. Combined with AMD ROCm™ open software support, the card accelerates large language models, diffusion models, and other compute-intensive workflows, bringing data-center-class efficiency to the desktop.

Key Features Include:

32GB GDDR6 memory for large AI projects

Advanced RDNA™ 4 architecture

Multi-GPU scalability via AMD ROCm™

PCIe Gen 5 for faster data transfers

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 164