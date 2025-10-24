Saturday, October 25, 2025
AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 Launching on-Shelf Oct. 27

By NCN News Network
AMD announced that the new AMD Radeon™ AI PRO R9700 will beavailable from retailers worldwide beginning Monday, October 27, at an MSRP of $1,299 USD. The workstation GPU delivers scalable, cost-effective performance for demanding AI workloads, empowering developers, researchers, and creators to train and run large models more efficiently across Linux and Windows. 

Powered by AMD RDNA™ 4 architecture, the Radeon AI PRO R9700 enables medium to large AI models to run directly on local workstations. Combined with AMD ROCm™ open software support, the card accelerates large language models, diffusion models, and other compute-intensive workflows, bringing data-center-class efficiency to the desktop. 

Key Features Include: 

  • 32GB GDDR6 memory for large AI projects 
  • Advanced RDNA™ 4 architecture 
  • Multi-GPU scalability via AMD ROCm™ 
  • PCIe Gen 5 for faster data transfers 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

