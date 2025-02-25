AMD provides AI training to OVHcloud Fast Forward AI Accelerator finalists

- Advertisement -

OVHcloud has announced the finalists for its Fast Forward AI Accelerator, with AMD providing specialised workshops to enhance the AI capabilities of exciting, innovative startups. These workshops are a key component of the accelerator, designed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge for AI success.

The OVHcloud Fast Forward AI Accelerator is a 3-month program offering cloud credits, AI technology deep-dives, mentoring and access to OVHcloud’s ecosystem. These AMD-led workshops will enable startups to:

Streamline MLOps for efficient deployments.

Develop effective AI strategies.

Leverage AMD technology for optimized AI solutions.

The selected finalists represent a diverse range of AI applications across different sectors, including:

Research & tools: Applied Brain Research Inc., Hopsworks AB, Multiverse Computing

Applied Brain Research Inc., Hopsworks AB, Multiverse Computing Generative AI: Hello Ebbot AB, Jumbo Mana

Hello Ebbot AB, Jumbo Mana Healthcare: myUpchar, PraxySante

myUpchar, PraxySante SaaS: Beink Dream, Catch GmbH, Lector.ai GmbH, Uncia, YouScan, Webcapsule

