AMD provides AI training to OVHcloud Fast Forward AI Accelerator finalists

OVHcloud has announced the finalists for its Fast Forward AI Accelerator, with AMD providing specialised workshops to enhance the AI capabilities of exciting, innovative startups. These workshops are a key component of the accelerator, designed to equip participants with essential skills and knowledge for AI success. 

The OVHcloud Fast Forward AI Accelerator is a 3-month program offering cloud credits, AI technology deep-dives, mentoring and access to OVHcloud’s ecosystem. These AMD-led workshops will enable startups to:  

  • Streamline MLOps for efficient deployments. 
  • Develop effective AI strategies. 
  • Leverage AMD technology for optimized AI solutions. 

The selected finalists represent a diverse range of AI applications across different sectors, including:  

  • Research & tools: Applied Brain Research Inc., Hopsworks AB, Multiverse Computing 
  • Generative AI: Hello Ebbot AB, Jumbo Mana 
  • Healthcare: myUpchar, PraxySante 
  • SaaS: Beink Dream, Catch GmbH, Lector.ai GmbH, Uncia, YouScan, Webcapsule 

