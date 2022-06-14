- Advertisement -

AMD outlined its strategy to deliver its next phase of growth across the $300 billion market for its leadership high-performance and adaptive computing products spanning the data center, embedded, client, and gaming markets.AMD unveiled:

New hardware and software roadmaps for leadership compute (“Zen,” Infinity Architecture), graphics (RDNA, CDNA), and adaptive architectures (XDNA), along with a multi-generational Unified AI Software roadmap that will allow AI developers to program across its CPU, GPU, and Adaptive SoC product portfolio.

Expanded product portfolio addressing new markets, including:

o The world’s first data center APU – the AMD Instinct MI300 accelerators, which leverage a groundbreaking 3D chiplet design combining AMD CDNA 3 GPU, “Zen 4” CPU, cache memory, and HBM chiplets;

o An expanded AMD EPYC lineup, including the first AMD EPYC processor optimized for intelligent edge and communications deployments (“Siena”) and an optimized version of 4th Gen EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology (“Genoa-X”), along with new performance details for 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors which are on-track to launch in Q4 2022 as the highest performance general server processor available;

o The first processors to integrate AMD XDNA adaptive IP, the “Zen 4”-architecture based “Phoenix Point” mobile processors planned for 2023;

o Details on how AMD will expand its semi-custom silicon offerings.

Strategy to lead the pervasive AI market with an unmatched set of hardware and software capabilities brought together by the transformative acquisition of Xilinx.

Updated long-term financial model and reporting segments to align with its strategic end markets.

and reporting segments to align with its strategic end markets. “together we advance_” – a new brand platform to complement the evolution of the AMD innovation story and the company’s leadership products.

