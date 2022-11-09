AMD Launches new AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundle

- Advertisement - -

AMD announced a new AMD Radeon Raise the Game bundle. Beginning today through February 4, 2023, the Radeon Raise the Game bundle will provide gamers up to two games with the purchase of select Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, including the long-awaited sequel in the beloved zombie-saga, Dead Island 2, and the new epic sci-fi survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. Offer valid only at participating retailers.

Additionally, the latest iteration of AMD Radeon FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) temporal upscaling technology, FSR 2.2, is expected to be added today to the first game, Forza Horizon 5. FSR 2.2 will also be available to download for free to game developers at GPUOpen.com soon.

AMD’s popular FSR technology – including FSR 1 and FSR 2 – is now available and upcoming in 218 games and counting.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.