AMD Launches High-End Performance, Long Battery Life Ryzen 7020 Series Processors for Laptops

AMD launched the new Ryzen 7020 Series and Athlon 7020 Series Processor lineup in India, delivering the perfect balance of performance, productivity, and responsiveness. Built on the “Zen 2” core architecture and featuring AMD RDNA 2 graphics, the Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for mobile deliver excellent everyday performance and up to 12 hours of battery life so users can get the most out of their laptop.

Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India.

“Over the years, AMD has been partnering with OEMs to revolutionize thin and light laptops with unbeatable performance and uncompromising battery life across multiple price points,” said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India. “We are so excited to bring everything that users expect from premium laptops to the mainstream laptop market with the new Ryzen 7020 Series and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for mobile. In 2023, in partnership with our OEMs, AMD will deliver high performance, affordable laptops based on the 6nm “Zen 2″ enhanced architecture to provide improved efficiency for work, play, and connectivity.”

AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for Mobile: Built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm manufacturing technology, the new Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series Processors for mobile offer the perfect balance of speed, style and endurance. With smart battery management and dedicated video and audio playback hardware, systems featuring the Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors are ideal for video conferencing and collaboration, office productivity and multitasking, and connecting with family and friends, when at home or on the go.

Over 90% of laptop users surveyed say “being on the go” with their system is important, and on average use their laptops on battery for three hours a day. On the extreme end, almost a third of respondents spend up to ten hours a day on battery power. The combination of TSMC 6nm technology and the innovative Ryzen 7020 architecture allow AMD Ryzen processors to deliver premium system battery life at a mainstream system price point – up to 12 hours of unplugged power. The Ryzen 7020 Series Processers also offer best-in-class performance, with up to 58% faster multitasking and 31% faster application launch speed than the competition on the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU.

Thanks to the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture, AMD Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors for mobile support up to 4 displays powered by the integrated Radeon™ 610M Series graphics and advanced decode support for high-resolution streaming.

Systems featuring Ryzen and Athlon 7020 Series processors are Windows 11 ready and feature a Microsoft Pluton security processor4 for full support of Windows 11 security features. The new processors also come with a new modern platform and advanced technology support, including:

Modern Standby

Wake-on-Voice

Fast Charging

Fast LPDDR5 Memory

