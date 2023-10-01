AMD launches FidelityFX Super Resolution 3in Forespoken and Immortals of Aveum

- Advertisement - -

Forespoken and Immortals of Aveum are the first games to launch with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, delivering massive performance improvements over both native resolution and temporal upscaling. The combination of super resolution temporal upscaling and frame generation in AMD FSR 3 enables framerates that were previously thought of as unachievable in the most demanding games.

In addition to the other 10 previously announced games with FSR 3, AMDis pleased to announce two additional titles that will add FSR 3 in the future, including EVE Online and Pax Dei.

When testing AMD FSR 3 performance we recommend using AMD OCAT (Open Capture and Analysis Tool) which has just been updated to fully support games with AMD FSR 3.

To enjoy the best possible experience with these titles, gamers should download the latest Radeon drivers.

In addition, we are excited to share an early preview of the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition release, offering gamers the opportunity to preview the forthcoming driver-based version of AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology. AFMF allows AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics users to increase their framerates with frame interpolation technology across thousands of DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 game titles. We encourage gamers to check out AFMF and provide feedback directly to AMD using the bug reporting tool.

