AMD Launches Expanded AMD Advantage Program

- Advertisement - -

AMD expanded the AMD Advantage program, giving OEM and system builders the opportunity to develop high-volume, multi-segment gaming desktops and laptops.

AMD Advantage-certified systems are designed to deliver a phenomenal gaming experience with more features and capabilities exclusively with all-AMD systems. They combine AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Ryzen processors, AMD smart technologies, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition application features, and other advanced system design characteristics.

The expanded program enables more partners to develop high-quality gaming systems that are verified by AMD to perform. The AMD Advantage system badge allows gamers to rely on their systems’ promised functionality, including quick and responsive storage drives, fast game load times and great battery life.

A number of OEM and SI partners are already committed to developing new AMD Advantage systems, including ASUS, HP, MiFCOM, and PowerSpec.

AMD will continue to maintain the existing AMD Advantage program – now branded “AMD Advantage Premium.” Based on extensive customer feedback, AMD will continue to work directly with partners to ensure that select, top-tier AMD Advantage Premium systems are designed and tested following a rigorous set of qualifications and standards to deliver the absolute best possible gaming experiences.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.