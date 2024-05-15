AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 7 8700F and AMD Ryzen 5 8400F processors

- Advertisement -

AMD has launched new AMD Ryzen™ 7 8700F and AMD Ryzen™ 5 8400F processors, adding options without graphics to the existing 8000G processor family. AMD Ryzen™ 8000 F-Series processors are optimized for efficiency with low power draw and are unlocked for higher overclocked performance at the touch of a button. Additionally, the 8700F comes equipped with a cutting-edge Neural Processing Unit, or NPU, a dedicated AI engine designed for the ultimate in AI efficiency.

Attached is a brief deck that dives deeper into product positioning, performance, and overview for both processors. Below are the key specs for easy reference:

Processor Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache Included Cooler TDP NPU SEP AMD Ryzen™ 7 8700F 8 / 16 Up to 5.0GHz / 4.1Ghz 24MB Wraith Stealth 65W Yes $269 (USD) AMD Ryzen™ 5 8400F 6 / 12 Up to 4.7GHz / 4.2GHz 22MB Wraith Stealth 65W No $169 (USD)

For those wanting a smooth 1080p experience today, with the option to upgrade with a discrete graphics card later, AMD Ryzen™ 8000G Series are the ultimate all-in-one desktop processor. All 8000G Series desktop processor models offer the fastest built-in graphics in its class with the impressive power of Radeon 700M. Gamers will benefit from impressive visual fidelity, providing a smooth AAA 1080p gaming experience at an affordable price point, and in small form factors.

The processors are now available starting today from major e-tail, retail, and SI partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

