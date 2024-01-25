AMD Launches AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics Card

- Advertisement - -

AMD launched the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, a high-performance, feature-rich graphics card designed to power demanding games and content creation applications now and in the future.

Featuring 16GB of VRAM, high-performance AMD RDNA 3 compute units, advanced AI technology, and dedicated raytracing accelerators, the Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card offers smooth, fast and visually stunning gaming and raytracing experiences at 1080p, and unleashes users’ creativity in next-gen AI and content creation workloads.

Delivering up to 1.9X faster gaming and raytracing performance than the popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 in select titles at 1080p, key features of the Radeon RX 7600 XT include:

Higher FPS In Thousands of Games – Available in the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver released today, AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) frame generation technology increases FPS to deliver a massive performance improvement and smooth gameplay.

– Available in the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition driver released today, AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) frame generation technology increases FPS to deliver a massive performance improvement and smooth gameplay. More Performance Made Easy – AMD HYPR-RX technology simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD Radeon Boost technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect.

– AMD HYPR-RX technology simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution, and AMD Radeon Boost technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect. Ultra-High Definition Encoding – The encode/decode media engine unlocks new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide colour gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements.

– The encode/decode media engine unlocks new multimedia experiences with full AV1 encode/decode support, wide colour gamut and high-dynamic range enhancements. New Levels of Immersion – The AMD Radiance Display Engine provides support for next-gen DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1a-based displays for ultra-high resolutions and high refresh rates.

Today, AMD also released AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1. The new driver features AMD Fluid Motion Frames Technology, which boosts FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience by adding frame generation technology to any DirectX 11 and 12 game. Today’s release also offers new Video Upscaling technology, Content Adaptive ML text detection support for 4K streaming, and AV1, HEVC, AVC and OBS encode quality improvements, and more. Gamers can download the new driver here.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT is available beginning today from AMD board partners, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX, with a SEP of $329 USD.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

