AMD Launches 5th Gen AMD EPYC 8005 Server CPUs

AMD has announced its 5th Generation AMD EPYC 8005 Server CPUs, designed to address the economic and operational challenges of scalable virtualized Radio Access Networks (vRAN). Built for distributed and compute-intensive vRAN workloads, these processors enable telecom operators and partners to deploy efficient, scalable platforms.

The AMD EPYC 8005 CPUs are optimized for space- and power-constrained edge environments, making them ideal for modern telecom infrastructure. They deliver enhanced performance, energy efficiency, and reliability, ensuring consistent vRAN operations at scale.

With this launch, AMD aims to support next-generation network deployments by providing flexible, high-performance solutions tailored for evolving telecom and edge computing requirements worldwide. You can learn more here.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

