AMD launched the Ryzen 8000G Series Desktop processors, the world’s first desktop processors with a dedicated AI engine, unlocking incredible gaming and processor value with superior performance compared to competition.

The Ryzen 8000G Series features the fastest built-in graphics in its class to deliver immense power, performance and efficiency. Processors at the top of the stack will leverage Ryzen AI to optimize AI workloads and unlock new AI experiences.

Key features include:

AMD Radeon 700M Series Graphics, creating a huge performance boost from exclusive AMD HYPER-RX with Fluid Motion Frames at 1080p

creating a huge performance boost from exclusive AMD HYPER-RX with Fluid Motion Frames at 1080p AMD EXPO technology, enabling higher memory frequencies and advanced timings to unlock smoother frame rates

enabling higher memory frequencies and advanced timings to unlock smoother frame rates Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO), allowing one-touch overclocking to give users an extra CPU boost with increased power limits.

As the ultimate all-in-one desktop processor, the 8000G Series is perfect for those wanting to enter the AM5 ecosystem and enjoy a smooth 1080p experience today, with the option to upgrade with a discrete graphics card later for even higher fidelity gameplay.

The Ryzen 8000G Series Desktop processors are available now.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

