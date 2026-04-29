AMD ITL Cup 2026 (Season 5) Player Auction Successfully Concludes in Mumbai

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AMD ITL Cup 2026 Player Auction for Season 5 was successfully hosted in Mumbai, marking the beginning of one of the biggest cricket leagues for the IT channel community. The much-anticipated tournament is scheduled to take place on May 7, 8, and 9, 2026, with 12 teams set to compete this season.

Organized by the ITSC, the event brought together prominent channel partners, distributors, dealers, and industry professionals under one roof. The evening was marked by high energy, strategic team-building, and strong networking opportunities, reflecting the growing excitement around the upcoming season.

During the auction, participating teams carefully selected and built their squads, creating a competitive and engaging atmosphere. The event highlighted not only the sporting spirit but also the collaborative strength of the IT channel ecosystem.

Over the years, the AMD ITL Cup has evolved into more than just a cricket tournament—it has become a platform that fosters stronger industry relationships, encourages teamwork, and brings the IT community closer through shared passion and engagement.

With the teams now finalized, Season 5 of the AMD ITL Cup 2026 promises thrilling matches, enhanced camaraderie, and yet another successful chapter in this flagship league.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

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