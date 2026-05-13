AMD ITL CUP 2026 Concludes with Thrilling Matches, Strong Team Spirit & Memorable Victories

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The AMD ITL CUP 2026 concluded on a high note with thrilling matches, energetic participation, and outstanding performances from leading industry teams across both Over Arm and Under Arm categories. The tournament created an exciting atmosphere of teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition among participants.

The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Aashish Sawant, National Sales Manager, AMD, as the Chief Guest. The closing ceremony was attended by Mr. Kalpesh Chande, Director – National Commercial Channel, Lenovo India, as the Chief Guest, adding prestige and encouragement to the event.

Mr. Sunil Thariani, Founder, Information Technology Sports Club (ITSC)

Mr. Sunil Thariani, Founder, Information Technology Sports Club (ITSC) said, “The AMD ITL CUP 2026 was truly a unique and exciting tournament as it brought together 12 competitive teams across two different game formats, making the entire event more dynamic and challenging. It was remarkable to witness how eight teams performed differently across venues and formats, proving that strategy, group coordination, and team spirit play a major role in success. The tournament was not just about winning trophies, but about building stronger industry relationships, encouraging healthy competition, and creating memorable experiences for every participant. We are proud to see such enthusiasm, sportsmanship, and passion from all the teams throughout the event.”

Mr. Biren Yadav, Founder

Mr. Biren Yadav, Founder said, “AMD ITL CUP 2026 was more than just a tournament; it was a celebration of teamwork, sportsmanship, and industry unity. Watching teams compete with such passion, energy, and determination was truly inspiring. Events like these help strengthen professional relationships, encourage healthy competition, and create unforgettable memories for the entire IT channel community.”

Mr. Mihir Kachalia, Founder

Mr. Mihir Kachalia, Founder said, “AMD ITL CUP 2026 beautifully showcased the power of teamwork, determination, and sportsmanship within the IT community. The enthusiasm and competitive spirit displayed by every team made the tournament truly memorable. Such initiatives not only encourage healthy competition but also strengthen industry relationships and create a strong sense of unity among professionals.”

The tournament successfully strengthened industry bonding through sports and celebrated the spirit of unity, passion, and teamwork among all participating teams.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD ITL

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