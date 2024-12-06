AMD ITL CUP 2024 is All Set to Excite, Unite and Recreate the IT Channel Community in Mumbai

- Advertisement -

The ITSC organized cricket tournament will be held from December 9th to 13th, 2024, at the Police Gymkhana, N.S Road, Marine Drive, Mumbai. A series of matches will be held daily from 4 PM to 10 PM, promising thrilling moments and fostering strong business relationships. AMD feels excited to announce this highly anticipated Season 4 of the AMD ITL Cup 2024, one of the most engaging cricket tournaments for the IT channel community. Powered by Lenovo, this prestigious event will bring together the leaders and channel partners of India’s dynamic IT industry for five days of intense cricket action, networking, and business camaraderie.

Tournament Overview: The AMD ITL Cup 2024 will feature matches in the popular T-10 format, which guarantees fast-paced, action-packed cricket. This tournament is a celebration of the IT channel community’s energy, passion, and commitment to collaboration. With 12 top teams from the IT sector, the tournament will serve as a perfect platform for strengthening the spirit of healthy competition, partnership and an opportunity for business networking in a relaxed, enjoyable setting. In addition to providing a high voltage cricket action, the tournament will facilitate the forging of new relationships and the strengthening of existing connections between and partners, brands and associates in the IT channel ecosystem.

Participating Teams – The 12 participating teams will compete in four exciting groups:

Group A : TSS Twinkle Thunders, Lenovo Bluecom Brutes, Livetech Hitters

: TSS Twinkle Thunders, Lenovo Bluecom Brutes, Livetech Hitters Group B : Comprint Mavericks, HP Infobahn Power, Dell Mek Flyers

: Comprint Mavericks, HP Infobahn Power, Dell Mek Flyers Group C : Ingram Micro Avengers, Savex Strikers, Supertron Solitaires

: Ingram Micro Avengers, Savex Strikers, Supertron Solitaires Group D: AMD Achievers, LG Orno Gladiators, RP Tech Fighters

Key Sponsors:

· Title Sponsor: AMD

· Powered by Partner: Lenovo

· Launch Party Sponsors: AMD, Sound Solutions

· Kit Sponsor: Lenovo

· Diamond Sponsor: EVM

· Toss Sponsor: Omshakti Computer

· Power Play Sponsors: Acer, Sound Solutions

Wicket Sponsor: Nyra Technologies

· Fours Sponsors: Portronics, Suresh Computers

Sixers Sponsors: ViewSonic, Keen Infotech

· Food Sponsor: JK Vision

· Challenge Over Sponsor: IMCC & Co.

· Live TV Sponsor: DC Infotech

· Gold Sponsor: Techzone Systems & Securities LLP

· Silver Sponsors: Suntrac Systems, Zebronics

· Bronze Sponsors: Brother, Times Square

· Associate Sponsors: Chip Com Traders, Eartex, GK Web, Massif, Maxtech, Neosoft

Exclusive Launch Party: To mark the beginning of this prestigious event, an exclusive Launch Party will be held on December 7, 2024, where sponsors, team owners, media partners, and industry professionals will gather to kick off the tournament in style.

Live Coverage: For those unable to attend in person, the AMD ITL Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on YouTube, allowing cricket fans and IT professionals across the country to stay connected with all the action.

Mr. Sunil Thariani, Founder, Information Technology Sports Club (ITSC)

Speaking about the upcoming event, Mr. Sunil Thariani, Founder, Information Technology Sports Club (ITSC), stated, “The AMD ITL Cup is a cornerstone event for the IT channel community, and we feel excited and proud to be organizing the 4th season of this highly anticipated tournament. Driven by the continued support of our sponsors, teams, and partners, we are sure that this year’s edition will be our best ever. We are eagerly looking forward to an thrilling and memorable event.”

Mr. Mihir Kachalia, Founder

Mr. Mihir Kachalia, Founder commented, “Our goal is not only to entertain the partners but also to create a platform where industry professionals can network, collaborate, and strengthen relationships in a celebratory atmosphere.”

Mr. Biren Yadav, Founder

Mr. Biren Yadav, Founder shared, “This kind of events helps partners to take a break from their normal routines, recharge themselves and move forward. We will continue to hold this type of tournaments in future which instill a spirit of sportsmanship and compete in a friendly manner.”

Mr. Suresh L Chhatlani, Founder

Mr. Suresh L Chhatlani cited, Founder “Events like this helps partners from different corners to meet at one place and foster a sprit of camaraderie to walk forward and work together. We are looking forward to having a great time.”

Event Highlights:

5 Days of Non-Stop Cricket Action with thrilling T-10 matches

thrilling T-10 matches Networking Opportunities : The tournament provides an excellent platform for industry leaders, channel partners, and professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships.

: The tournament provides an excellent platform for industry leaders, channel partners, and professionals to connect, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships. Interactive Challenges: Exciting sponsor-led contests such as Power Play and Challenge Over will engage participants and fans alike, making this a truly interactive experience.

The AMD ITL Cup 2024 tournament will be bigger, better, and more exciting than previous editions. Fans and professionals alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with competitive cricket and industry networking.

