AMD Introduces New Zen 5 based Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series Processors

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

For AMD, July 2025 not only marks the 5-Year Anniversary of Ryzen Threadripper PRO but also the launch of the highly anticipated “Zen 5”-based generation of Threadripper, the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series.



Announced a few weeks ago at Computex, the new Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series will be available in systems from AMD’s regional system integration partners as well as global OEMs, including Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo and Supermicro starting July 23. DIY customers will also be able to purchase the new processors individually through AMD’s global network of channel partners.

Engineered to adapt to the growing needs of AI with up to 96 “Zen 5” CPU cores, enhanced AVX-512 support, 8-channel DDR5-6400 memory and uncompromising PCIe® 5.0 connectivity for the latest high-end GPUs, this new generation of Threadripper PRO is the world’s fastest workstation processor available today.

Designed for professionals and businesses that demand top-tier performance, reliability and expandability, these processors provide unparalleled multi-core performance. In fixed-frequency comparisons with its predecessor, Threadripper PRO 7000, we see an IPC uplift of 16% across major workstation benchmarks – and up to 25% in the SPECworkstation 4.0 AI and ML benchmark. When comparing the new flagship 96-core Threadripper PRO 9995WX processor to the previous generation PRO 7995WX, we see even up to 26% higher generational performance. This is based on a broad set of real-world mixed workloads across every major vertical. With this new Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-series, the ultimate workstation processor just got even faster.

AMD PRO Technologies help protect your business

Included with the Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors are AMD PRO Technologies which add enterprise-level security and management features that modern businesses require. Business leaders and IT decision makers can take advantage of cutting-edge security features, robust manageability tools, and enterprise-grade stability to give fast, reliable performance in any situation.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors continue to offer leadership performance in demanding professional applications and heavy multitasking workloads.

With an industry-leading 96 cores and 192 threads – the most cores of any workstation processor available today – complex simulations, generative design, rendering, AI inference and software compilation tasks benefit hugely from this massive processing power and deliver performance levels previously unheard of in a workstation-class CPU.

Compared to the most powerful competitive alternative, users can experience up to 2.4x faster performance in professional rendering tools like Chaos V-Ray and up to 2.2x faster rendering in Keyshot. Tools like Adobe After Effects can enable up to 78% faster creation.

AMD’s ongoing collaboration with ISV partners aims to optimize performance for Threadripper users across a wide range of workloads.

Processor Cores/Threads Boost/ Base Frequency L3

Cache TDP SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9995WX 96 / 192 Up to 5.4 / 2.5 GHz 384MB 350W $11,699 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9985WX 64 / 128 Up to 5.4 / 3.2 GHz 256MB 350W $7,999 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9975WX 32 / 64 Up to 5.4 / 4.0 GHz 128MB 350W $4,099 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9965WX 24 / 48 Up to 5.4 / 4.2 GHz 128MB 350W $2,899 AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9955WX 16 / 32 Up to 5.4 / 4.5 GHz 64MB 350W $1,649

Threadripper Motherboard Platform Feature Support

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors offer a wide range of motherboard features tailored to meet the distinct needs of workstation professionals.

Chipset Processors Memory Support PCIe® lanes

(Total/Usable) Features AMD WRX90 Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series 8-Channel

Up to 2TB DDR5-6400 RDIMM 148 / 144

(with up to 128

PCIe 5.0 lanes) AMD PRO Technologies

Overclocking supported

(not on OEM systems) AMD TRX50 Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series & Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series 4-Channel

Up to 1TB DDR5-6400 RDIMM 92 / 88

(with up to 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes) Overclocking supported

High-End PCIe® 5.0 GPU Support for AI and Machine Learning

Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors are ideal for local AI fine-tuning, inference and application development thanks to support for up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes which provides maximum performance for advanced set-ups with multiple GPUs and NVMe storage. Threadripper PRO-powered workstations augment your datacenter with a departmental solution which is great for a smaller group of users and can help you keeping costs under control.

When running a context-based prompting inference test using DeepSeek R1 32B, we are seeing a 49% better performance of Threadripper PRO 9000 over Intel. This impressively demonstrates how important a powerful CPU is even when AI processing is set to use the GPU.

If your workflow demands one or potentially multiple of these high-performing PCIe® 5.0 GPUs, then you should make sure you use the best workstation platform to run them.

The new Threadripper PRO 9000 WX-Series processors demonstrate AMD’s commitment to the workstation market and continue to deliver leadership workstation performance. This latest generation processors is also a local AI processing powerhouse and the ultimate platform for professionals across all verticals.

We are excited to see how our customers continue to use Threadripper PRO for local AI development, complex rendering, and data-intensive projects that demand exceptional computing resources to break through barriers and innovate beyond the status quo.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 126