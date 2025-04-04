Friday, April 4, 2025
AMD Instinct GPU AI Momentum Across MLPerf Inference 5.0

By NCN News Network
AMD announced its submission of MLPerf with AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs. 

Notably, AMD powered the first-ever multi-node submission using the AMD Instinct solution in collaboration with MangoBoost, achieving the highest-ever offline performance recorded in MLPerf submissions for the Llama 2 70B benchmark.  

Additionally, for the first time, AMD enabled multiple partner submissions for results using our latest Instinct MI325X GPUs. 

AMD’s investment in AI scalability, performance, software advancements, and open-source strategy is clearly demonstrated in the latest MLPerf v5.0 results, industry collaborations, and optimizations for cutting-edge AI models. 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

