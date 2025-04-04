AMD Instinct GPU AI Momentum Across MLPerf Inference 5.0

- Advertisement -

AMD announced its submission of MLPerf with AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs.

Notably, AMD powered the first-ever multi-node submission using the AMD Instinct solution in collaboration with MangoBoost, achieving the highest-ever offline performance recorded in MLPerf submissions for the Llama 2 70B benchmark.

Additionally, for the first time, AMD enabled multiple partner submissions for results using our latest Instinct MI325X GPUs.

AMD’s investment in AI scalability, performance, software advancements, and open-source strategy is clearly demonstrated in the latest MLPerf v5.0 results, industry collaborations, and optimizations for cutting-edge AI models.

