AMD India Partners with Indian Institute of Science to Advance AI & HPC Research

AMD India and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru have set up a joint initiative to advance High Performance Computing (HPC) and AI research in the country. AMD will work closely with a team of professors and researchers from IISc to study heterogeneous computing including the areas of core design, AI training, inference, and compilation. The research IP will be jointly owned by both parties. AMD will also sponsor students pursuing research in areas like low power designs, Machine Learning (ML) based design optimizations, pruning and quantization for ML models.

Jaya Jagadish, Country Head & SVP, AMD India

In addition, AMD has donated a cluster of HPC nodes with EPYC Processors, MI Instinct GPUs and Alveo V70 accelerators to IISc. Speaking about the collaboration, Jaya Jagadish, Country Head & SVP, AMD India said, “HPC & AI are fundamentally re-defining the world of technology and AMD is at the center of this evolution with our expansive portfolio of computing products. The research partnership with IISc, in these areas will help our engineers find new ways to optimize our products to tackle some of the world’s toughest challenges.”

Professor Govindarajan, from CSA Department, IISc

Professor Govindarajan, from CSA Department, IISc said, “We are excited about this collaboration with AMD India. It will help find innovative solutions in the areas of optimization, compilation, and partitioning for heterogeneous computing platforms.”

Jay Hiremath, Corporate Vice President, Silicon Design Engineering, AMD.

“The collaboration between IISc and AMD India goes all the way back to early 2000 when we started our R&D operations in India. IISC has been a strong partner, and I am excited about the research we will do together to drive cutting edge innovations,” added Jay Hiremath, Corporate Vice President, Silicon Design Engineering, AMD.

AMD has also set up a research division within the India Development Centre (IDC) under the leadership of Senior Fellow, Dr. Prakash Raghavendra. Prakash will work closely with the Global Head of AMD Research, Dr. Ivo Bolsens to drive research projects in India. Speaking about the IDC Research Lab, Bolsens said, “I am glad to start a dedicated research team in India. We have some of the sharpest engineering talent in India and I am excited about this opportunity that will allow them to drive research in evolving and futuristic technologies relevant to AMD.”

