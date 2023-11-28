AMD Inaugurates its Largest Global Design Center in India

- Advertisement - -

AMD inaugurated its largest global design center in Bengaluru, marking a milestone in the company’s commitment to expand research, development, and engineering operations in India. The state-of-the-art campus plans to host approximately 3,000 AMD engineers in the coming years, focused on the design and development of semiconductor technology including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more.

The campus was inaugurated by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. AMD executive leaders including Mark Papermaster, executive vice president and chief technology officer; David Wang, senior vice president of GPU technologies and engineering; Brian Amick, senior vice president of central engineering; and Andrej Zdravkovic, chief software officer and senior vice president of GPU technologies along with the AMD India leadership team were present.

The AMD Technostar campus is part of the company’s $400 million investment in India over the next five years, announced at Semicon India 2023. The campus will serve as a centre of excellence for the development of leadership products across high-performance CPUs for the data center and PCs, data center and gaming GPUs, and adaptive SoCs and FPGAs for embedded devices.

The 500,000-square-footcampus and office space celebrates Indian art and craft, with huddle spaces and conference rooms designed to foster collaboration and creativity. The space features modern R&D labs spread over 60,000-square-feet and a large demo centre for visitors to experience AMD products and solutions. The campus also includes a cafeteria acoustically engineered to host gatherings of more than 2000 employees and a gym and a yoga centre to promote the holistic health and well-being of AMD employees.

Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Telecommunications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India said, “India’s semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors. AMD setting up its largest design center in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India.”

Mr. Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD

Mr. Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, AMD said, “We are pleased to inaugurate our largest global design center in Bengaluru today. This investment strengthens our relationship with India and showcases our confidence in the exceptional engineering talent that the country has to offer. The relentless pursuit of engineering excellence and innovation is the cornerstone of our success. This new design center will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world.”

Ms. Jaya Jagadish, India Country Head, AMD

Ms. Jaya Jagadish, India Country Head, AMD said, “The India Design Centre started with a handful of employees in 2004. Today, 25% of AMD’s global workforce is located in India and they support the development of AMD leadership products for data center, gaming, PC and embedded customers. This new facility marks the next milestone in our growth journey to be a significant contributor in the advancement of semiconductors.”

Mr. Deepak Agarwal, Bengaluru Site Lead, AMD

Mr. Deepak Agarwal, Bengaluru Site Lead, AMD said, “I feel extremely proud to be the site head of our new Technostar campus. It is more than just a state-of-the-art building. It is the embodiment of our mission to build great products that accelerate next generation computing experiences. The campus will provide a great workspace for our India teams to be creative and innovative in their pursuit to support the company’s growth as a high performance and adaptive computing leader.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.