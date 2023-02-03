AMD has announced the pricing and availability for the recently-launched Ryzen X3D processors – Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Designed to deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency, Ryzen 7000 Series processors with 3D V-Cache are the ideal choice for gamers, content creators and workstation users.
The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be available for Socket AM5 on February 28 starting at an SEP of $699 USD and $599 USD, respectively. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be available on April 6, starting at an SEP of $449 USD. They will be available for purchase through AMD’s authorized partners and retailers worldwide.
|Model
|Cores/Threads
|Boost/Base Frequency
|Cache
|TDP
|SEP (USD)
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
|16C/32T
|Up to 5.7 GHz / 4.2 GHz
|144MB
|120W
|$699
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
|12C/24T
|Up to 5.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz
|140MB
|120W
|$599
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
|8C/16T
|Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.2 GHz
|104MB
|120W
|$449
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.