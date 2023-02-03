- Advertisement - -

AMD has announced the pricing and availability for the recently-launched Ryzen X3D processors – Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Designed to deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency, Ryzen 7000 Series processors with 3D V-Cache are the ideal choice for gamers, content creators and workstation users.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be available for Socket AM5 on February 28 starting at an SEP of $699 USD and $599 USD, respectively. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be available on April 6, starting at an SEP of $449 USD. They will be available for purchase through AMD’s authorized partners and retailers worldwide.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency Cache TDP SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T Up to 5.7 GHz / 4.2 GHz 144MB 120W $699 AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C/24T Up to 5.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz 140MB 120W $599 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C/16T Up to 5.0 GHz / 4.2 GHz 104MB 120W $449

