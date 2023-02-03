Friday, February 3, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

AMD has announced the pricing and availability for the recently-launched Ryzen X3D processors

By NCN News Network
0
88
AMD has announced the pricing and availability for the recently-launched Ryzen X3D processors
AMD has announced the pricing and availability for the recently-launched Ryzen X3D processors
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement --

AMD has announced the pricing and availability for the recently-launched Ryzen X3D processors – Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Designed to deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency, Ryzen 7000 Series processors with 3D V-Cache are the ideal choice for gamers, content creators and workstation users.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be available for Socket AM5 on February 28 starting at an SEP of $699 USD and $599 USD, respectively. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D will be available on April 6, starting at an SEP of $449 USD. They will be available for purchase through AMD’s authorized partners and retailers worldwide.

ModelCores/ThreadsBoost/Base FrequencyCacheTDPSEP (USD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D16C/32TUp to 5.7 GHz / 4.2 GHz144MB120W$699
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D12C/24TUp to 5.6 GHz / 4.4 GHz140MB120W$599
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D8C/16TUp to 5.0 GHz / 4.2 GHz104MB120W$449

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com  roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
ASUS Named in Fortune’s 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies
Next article
Confluent Enables Enterprises to Build a Secure Shared Services Platform for Data Streaming to Maximize Cost Efficiency
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative