AMD FSR 3.1 Brings Next-Level Performance to Call of Duty, Frostpunk 2 & More

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 (FSR 3.1) has expanded into a lineup of new games, including major titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Frostpunk 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This technology continues to enhance gaming experiences by delivering incredible framerate boosts, sharper visuals, and smoother gameplay.

With FSR 3.1, players can enjoy:

Boosted Framerate : Experience up to double the framerate in supported games for ultra-fluid gameplay.

: Experience up to double the framerate in supported games for ultra-fluid gameplay. Sharper Visuals : Enhanced temporal stability reduces flicker and shimmer, delivering clear, detailed scenes.

: Enhanced temporal stability reduces flicker and shimmer, delivering clear, detailed scenes. Reduced Ghosting : Improved responsiveness with minimal ghosting ensures precision in even the most intense moments.

: Improved responsiveness with minimal ghosting ensures precision in even the most intense moments. Hardware Flexibility: Compatible with a wide range of GPUs, including older hardware, ensuring more players can enjoy top-tier performance.

Whether you’re surviving Frostpunk’s frozen apocalypse, navigating the chaos of futuristic warfare in Warhammer 40K, or dominating firefights in Call of Duty, FSR 3.1 ensures every moment feels smooth, immersive, and visually stunning.

If you have any of these titles handy or are thinking about purchasing any of them as a holiday gift, we encourage you to check out how FSR 3.1 performs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

