AMD Expands Workstation Power, Advances AI PCs, and Delivers New Tools for Developers

AMD showcased how we are redefining workstation and professional computing with the introduction of the new “Zen 5” based Ryzen™ Threadripper 9000 Series, delivering uncompromising performance for the most demanding workflows. We also celebrated five years of Threadripper PRO leadership, expanded high-end desktop options with the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series, and introduced the new Radeon PRO AI 9700 to further strengthen our workstation portfolio.

AMD continued to expand its leadership beyond processors with new advances in AI PCs and developer tools. From integrating Liquid AI’s LEAP SDK into laptops powered by Ryzen and Ryzen AI processors, to enhancing AI development with Ryzen AI Software 1.5 and FidelityFX SDK 2.0, AMD is driving performance, scalability, and efficiency across gaming, AI PCs, and the broader AI ecosystem.

Below you’ll find a roundup of some of the latest AMD innovations across workstation, consumer, and AI developer tools, and more, for your reference. As always, let me know if you have any questions or would like to speak with an AMD spokesperson.



Consumer & Gaming

AMD FidelityFX SDK 2.0 Launches Neural Rendering Technologies for Developers

The FidelityFX SDK 2.0 release introduces AMD’s latest neural rendering technologies, making it easier for developers to deliver advanced visuals. With expanded effects and performance optimizations, the SDK helps raise visual fidelity across a wide range of games.

AMD debuts the first BF16 NPU model optimized for Stable Diffusion 3.0 Medium, available now in Amuse 3.1.

With ROCm on WSL, developers and creators can bring advanced generative AI pipelines into Windows environments.

Professional & Workstation

Designed to Deliver. Built for Breakthroughs. AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 9000 WX Series

Built on “Zen 5,” the new Threadripper PRO 9000 WX Series delivers up to 26% generational performance uplift vs. the previous generation and up to 2.4x faster rendering than competitive alternatives, making it the world’s most powerful workstation processor.

The new Radeon AI PRO R9700 is purpose-built for memory-intensive AI workloads with 32GB of high-speed VRAM and advanced RDNA 4 architecture. Delivering up to 5x faster performance vs. 16GB-class GPUs on large LLMs and generative pipelines, it enables professionals to run demanding AI models locally with higher performance, efficiency, and data security.

The “Zen 5” Threadripper 9000 Series delivers up to 64 cores and 128 threads, with quad-channel DDR5 memory and 80 PCIe 5.0 lanes. It provides up to 83% faster Cinebench rendering and 80% more performance in Adobe After Effects compared to prior platforms.

Marking five years of innovation, Threadripper PRO continues to set the standard for professional-grade compute.

AI & Developer Tools

From Cloud to Keyboard: Liquid AI’s LEAP Expands to Laptops with Cutting-Edge AMD Ryzen™ Power

LEAP, originally designed as a cloud-native AI platform, is now expanding to laptops powered by Ryzen and Ryzen AI. This enables advanced AI capabilities directly on-device, bringing performance and flexibility closer to users.

The Ryzen AI Max+ is now the first Windows AI PC processor capable of running LLMs up to 128B parameters locally. With support for Meta’s Llama 4 Scout 109B and context lengths up to 256,000 tokens, it brings data center–class AI capabilities into thin and light devices.

The latest update expands model support and streamlines developer deployment for Ryzen AI PCs.

MLPerf Client v1.0 benchmarks show Ryzen AI delivers fast, responsive on-device LLM performance. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 achieves 61 tokens per second on Phi-3.5 with time to first token under 0.7 seconds , enabling smooth and interactive AI experiences on Windows PCs.

Hands-on guidance for running OpenAI’s newest models on Ryzen AI and Radeon platforms.

AMD has enabled day-0 support for OpenAI’s GPT-OSS models, making it possible to run GPT-4-sized models with precision locally. The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (128GB) runs the 120B model, while the 20B model is supported on Ryzen AI 300 Series and Radeon GPUs, extending privacy and responsiveness beyond the cloud.

