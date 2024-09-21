AMD Expands Automotive-Grade FPGAs with Smaller, Cost-Optimized Family for ADAS and Digital Cockpits

Smaller silicon devices are becoming increasingly prevalent in automotive sensors and digital cockpits. According to the consulting firm Yole Intelligence, the Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) camera market was estimated to be $2B in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.7B by 2029.
To address these market needs, AMD is introducing the latest addition to the AMD Automotive XA family: the Artix™ UltraScale+™ XA AU7P. This cost-optimized FPGA is automotive-qualified and optimized for use in ADAS sensor applications and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI).
The new Artix™ UltraScale+™ XA AU7P is available in 9×9 mm packaging, the smallest package available for any AMD 16nm FPGAs or adaptive SoCs. This thin and lightweight device is ideal for camera vision or in-vehicle display applications. It’s also available in a chip-scale package, designed for increased routing/signal density for I/Os, better solder joint reliability, and enhanced electrical performance.
The Artix UltraScale+ device is the newest member of the AMD portfolio of automotive-grade, safe, and highly scalable FPGAs and adaptive SoCs, which also includes the AMD Spartan™ 7, Zynq™ 7000, and Zynq UltraScale+ product families.
“As the automotive market expands, optimizing form factor, power, and media processing has become even more critical for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers,” said Mr. Wayne Lyons, Senior Director of Marketing, Automotive Segment, AMD. “With the release of this new, small-form-factor Artix UltraScale+ device, AMD continues its commitment to developing devices that address ADAS and IVI synergy.”
Customers are already designing the Artix UltraScale+ AU7P FPGAs into their ADAS edge devices such as thermal and IR cameras. Automotive designers can use these devices for data ingest and image/video processing for edge sensors. Additionally, these devices can be connected to in-vehicle displays to enhance infotainment features.
AMD Artix UltraScale+ XA AU7P FPGAs offer high signal compute density and optimized I/O in the smallest form factor available from the AMD auto portfolio. Artix UltraScale+ devices help customers maximize system performance with high DSP bandwidth for cost-sensitive and low-power ADAS edge applications, including networking, vision and video processing, and security features for safe connectivity.
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD
If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429