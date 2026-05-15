AMD Expands AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series Processor Lineup

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AMD announced additions to its lineup of AMD Ryzen™ PRO 9000 Series processors for workstations. The latest AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processors will deliver enhanced high-performance compute capabilities and expand platform flexibility, and select models will feature – for the first time in the commercial desktop segment – AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology.

New AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processors will deliver the performance and versatility needed for end-users running complex simulations, creating high-resolution content, or managing AI-driven workflows and data analysis. And AMD 3D V-Cache technology in select models will significantly increase cache capacity to accelerate data access and enable end-users to perform faster in complex, data-intensive workloads such as simulation, rendering and real-time visualization.

With configurations ranging from six to 16 high-performance cores and power envelopes spanning 65 watts to 170 watts, these processors will provide a scalable foundation for compact desktop systems to full-scale tower workstation systems.

The newest members of the AMD Ryzen PRO 9000 Series processor lineup will be available in the second half of 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

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