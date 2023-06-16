AMD Expands 4th Gen EPYC CPU Portfolio with Leadership Processors for Cloud Native and Technical Computing Workloads

- Advertisement - -

AMD announced the addition of two new, workload optimized processors to the 4thGen EPYC™ CPU portfolio at the “Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,”. By leveraging the new “Zen 4c” core architecture, the AMD EPYC 97X4 cloud native-optimized data center CPUs further extend the EPYC 9004 Series of processors to deliver the thread density and scale needed for leadership cloud native computing. Additionally, AMD announced the 4thGen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology, ideally suited for the most demanding technical computing workloads.

Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD.

“In an era of workload optimized compute, our new CPUs is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the data center, delivering new levels of performance, efficiency, and scalability,” said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD. “We closely align our product roadmap to our customers’ unique environments and each offering in the 4th Gen AMD EPYC family of processors is tailored to deliver compelling and leadership performance in general purpose, cloud native or technical computing workloads.”

Advancing Cloud Native Computing

Cloud native workloads are a fast-growing class of applications designed with cloud architecture in mind and are developed, deployed and updated rapidly. The AMD EPYC 97X4 processors, with up to 128 cores, deliver up to 3.7x throughput performance for key cloud native workload scompared to Ampere. Additionally, 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, with “Zen 4c” cores, provide customers up to 2.7x better energy efficiency and support up to 3x more containers per server to drive cloud native applications at the greatest scale.

At the “Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” AMD was joined by Meta who discussed how these processors are well suited for their mainstay applications such as Instagram, WhatsApp and more; how Meta is seeing impressive performance gains with 4th Gen AMD EPYC 97X4 processors compared to 3rd Gen AMD EPYC across various workloads, while offering substantial TCO improvements over as well, and how AMD and Meta optimized the EPYC CPUs for Meta’s power-efficiency and compute-density requirements.

Model Cores Max Threads Default TDP Base Freq. (GHz) Boost Freq. (GHz) L3 Cache(MB) 9754 128 256 360W 2.25 3.10 256 9754S 128 128 360W 2.25 3.10 256 9734 112 224 320W 2.2 3.0 256

Exceptional Technical Computing Performance

Technical computing enables faster design iterations and more robust simulations to help businesses design new and compelling products. 4th GenAMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology further extend the AMD EPYC 9004 Series of processorsto deliver the world’s best x86 CPU fortechnical computing workloads such as computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), electronic design automation (EDA) and structural analysis.With up to 96 “Zen 4” coresand an industry leading 1GB+ of L3 cache, 4th GenAMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cachecan significantly speed up product development by delivering up to double the design jobs per day in Ansys® CFX®.

On stage at the “Data Center and AI Technology Premiere,” Microsoft announced the general availability of Azure HBv4 and HX instances, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache. Optimized for the most demanding HPC applications, the newest instances deliver performance gains of up to 5x when compared to the previous generation HBv3 and scale to hundreds of thousands of CPU cores.

Model Cores Max Threads Default

TDP (W) Base Freq (GHz) Boost Freq (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) 9684X 96 192 400W 2.55 3.70 1,152 9384X 32 64 320W 3.10 3.90 768 9184X 16 32 320W 3.55 4.20 768

The entire lineup of 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors is available today and are feature and socket compatible with existing AMD EPYC 9004 Series CPU-based systems, offering a seamless upgrade path.

