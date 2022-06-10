AMD Details Strategy to Drive Next Phase of Growth Across $300 Billion Market for High-Performance and Adaptive Computing Solutions

- Advertisement -

AMD outlined its strategy to deliver its next phase of growth driven by the company’s expanded portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing products spanning the data center, embedded, client, and gaming markets.

“From the cloud and PCs to communications and intelligent endpoints, AMD’s high-performance and adaptive computing solutions play an increasingly larger role in shaping the capabilities of nearly every service and product defining the future of computing today,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO. “The close of our transformational acquisition of Xilinx and our expanded portfolio of leadership compute engines provide AMD with significant opportunities to deliver continued strong revenue growth with compelling shareholder returns as we capture a larger share of the diverse $300 billion market for our high-performance and adaptive products.”

Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO

AMD announced expanded multi-generational CPU core, graphics, and adaptive computing architecture roadmaps including new details on the:Zen 4” CPU core expected to power the world’s first high-performance 5nm x86 CPUs later this year. “Zen 4” is expected to increase IPC 8%-10% and deliver more than a 25% increase in performance-per-watt and 35% overall performance increase compared to “Zen 3” when running desktop applications. Zen 5” CPU core planned for 2024, which is built from the ground up to deliver performance and efficiency leadership across a broad range of workloads and features and includes optimizations for AI and machine learning.AMD RDNA™ 3 gaming architecture that combines a chiplet design, next generation AMD Infinity Cache™ technology, leading-edge 5nm manufacturing technology, and other enhancements to deliver more than 50% greater performance-per-watt compared to the prior generation. 4th Gen Infinity Architecture that further extends AMD’s leadership modular SoC design approach with a high-speed interconnect, allowing seamless integration of both AMD IP and 3rd party chiplets to enable an entirely new class of high-performance and adaptive processors and providing a custom-ready heterogenous computing platform.

AMD revealed an expanded portfolio of high-performance, next-generation CPUs, accelerators, data processing units (DPUs), and adaptive computing products optimized for multiple workloads, 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors powered by “Zen 4” and “Zen 4c” cores. Genoa” powered by “Zen 4”: On-track to launch in Q4 2022 as the highest performance general purpose server processor available, with the top-of-stack product delivering greater than 75% faster enterprise Java® performance compared to top-of-stack 3rd Gen EPYC processors. AMD Instinct™ MI300 accelerators, the world’s first data center APUs, expected to deliver a greater than 8x increase in AI training performance compared to the AMD Instinct MI200 accelerator. MI300 accelerators leverage a groundbreaking 3D chiplet design combining AMD CDNA 3 GPU, “Zen 4” CPU, cache memory, and HBM chiplets that are designed to provide leadership memory bandwidth and application latency for AI training and HPC workloads. AMD Pensando DPUs that combine a robust software stack with “zero trust security” throughout and an industry-leading packet processor to create the world’s most intelligent and performant DPU, which is already deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers .Alveo™ SmartNICs deployed by hyperscale customers to accelerate custom workloads and extend confidential computing to the networking interface

AMD is uniquely positioned with its broad product portfolio and experience serving diverse embedded markets to help customers develop and deploy applications with multiple forms of AI. The transformative acquisition of Xilinx provides AMD with an unmatched set of hardware and software capabilities, integrating the leadership Xilinx AI Engine (AIE) across AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC and Xilinx Versal™ products for small and mid-size AI models to complement next-generation AMD Instinct accelerators and adaptive SoCs, enabling leadership performance on scale-out training and inference workloads. To unify AI programming tools, AMD also announced a multi-generation Unified AI Software roadmap that will allow AI developers to program across its CPU, GPU, and Adaptive SoC product portfolio from machine learning (ML) frameworks with the same set of tools and pre-optimized models.

AMD showcased its leadership in the global PC market, detailing how it continues to deepen OEM partnerships and drive continued growth across premium, gaming, and commercial markets, and provided a preview of its client roadmap over the next several years. The “Phoenix Point” mobile processor planned for 2023 will bring together the AMD “Zen 4” core architecture with AMD RDNA 3 graphics architecture and AIE, followed by the “Strix Point” processor planned for 2024. “Phoenix Point” innovations include the AIE inference accelerator, image signal processor, advanced display for refresh and response, AMD chiplet architecture, and extreme power management.

