AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN to Form Joint Venture to Deliver World-Leading AI Infrastructure

AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering global full-stack AI solutions, announced plans to establish a joint venture aimed to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading provider of world-class AI solutions for regional and global customers.

AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN will serve as founding investors in the joint venture, which is expected to begin operations in 2026 with plans to combine HUMAIN’s state-of-the-art data centers with AMD and Cisco technology, delivering modern data center capacity with efficient power and lower capital expenditures. AMD and Cisco will act as exclusive technology partners to the joint venture, contributing their portfolio of products and services to its development of up to 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030.

The companies also announced the first phase of the project as a buildout of 100 MW AI infrastructure, with the intent to include HUMAIN modern data center capacity, AMD Instinct™ MI450 Series GPUs and Cisco’s industry-leading critical infrastructure.

Powering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s AI Driven Economy

Earlier this year, Cisco and AMD announced a landmark initiative with HUMAIN to help build the world’s most open, scalable, resilient and cost-efficient AI infrastructure. Today’s announcement advances this partnership with plans for a joint venture to accelerate transformation and provide cost-effective infrastructure to power customers’ AI use cases.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD said,“Delivering high-performance global AI infrastructure at scale requires strong partnerships. Together with HUMAIN and Cisco, we’re combining leadership compute and networking technologies to expand the capacity and global competitiveness of the Kingdom’s AI ecosystem. As part of this deepening collaboration, we’re also establishing an AMD Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to further accelerate local integration and innovation.”

Mr. Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco said, “Our expanded partnership with HUMAIN, together with AMD, will mark a pivotal moment in accelerating Saudi Arabia’s AI infrastructure. By providing secure, scalable, critical infrastructure for HUMAIN’s up to 1 GW buildout, Cisco will help the Kingdom turn its vision for a digitally advanced, AI-powered economy into a reality.”

Mr. Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN said, “Our partnership with AMD and Cisco brings world-class technology and expertise to our mission. Together, we are pushing the frontier of AI compute, bringing up to 1 GW of high-performance, cost-efficient infrastructure online in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to empower innovators both in the Kingdom and around the world.”

The collaboration reflects the ambition to create a dynamic, AI-driven economy. Cisco’s latest AI ReadinessIndex shows that while 91% of Saudi organizations plan to deploy AI agents, only 29% currently have robust GPU capacity, highlighting the urgent need for advanced data center infrastructure.

These findings point to an urgent need for the scalable, high-performance AI infrastructure which AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN are building together. The collaboration is not only expected to deliver the compute capacity required for AI at scale but also strengthens the foundations of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy, supporting goals to localize innovation, talent, and technology.

