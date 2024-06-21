AMD Brings Smart Parking Innovation to Sun Singapore

- Advertisement -

AMD announced that Sun Singapore Systems Pte. Ltd., the largest smart parking solutions provider in Singapore, is deploying a new AI-based smart parking solution, powered by AMD Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC devices. The intelligent solution improves the accuracy of vehicle license plate recognition and enables advanced features like parking spot vacancy detection, lane jam, accident detection, and parking violation enforcement.

Sun Singapore’s new AI-based smart parking system uses PlanetSpark’s EdgeAI Box X7, which is powered by FPGA-based AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoCs. Aupera Technologies also helped design and develop FPGA firmware and AI vision solutions for accurate license plate reading. The resulting solution provides low latency, energy efficiency, and real-time AI inferencing at the edge. FPGAs provide the long lifecycle demanded by edge devices, with the hardware flexibility to adapt to changing AI models, algorithms and evolving demands and standards.

“With our focus on durability, low latency and flexibility, the AMD FPGA-based edge AI solution, with its proven ability to support complex calculations on large amounts of data, was the right choice for us,” said Mr. Eddie Ng, senior sales manager, Sun Singapore. “The adaptability of the new edge AI solution will also allow us to deliver new applications to improve car parking system features and services for our customers.”

“PlanetSpark is committed to driving sustainable innovation with our Green & Agile solutions, providing unmatched energy efficiency and performance at the edge,” said Ms. Phuay Li Ying, Managing Director, PlanetSpark. “We are delighted to work with AMD on this solution, which will bring significant improvements to the Smart Parking market.”

Currently, the technology inside most electronic parking systems in Singapore is more than two decades old. Legacy infrastructure lacks AI inferencing which can deliver more system functions and features. This new solution will enhance the system greatly, allowing the data generated through AI to provide advanced reporting to car park operators.

With the AMD solution utilizing the most up-to-date technology, enabling license plate reading accuracy of 99% as well as updated parking spot vacancy detection and parking violation enforcement, Sun Singapore is now able to provide a total solution for smart parking.

“Sun Singapore and PlanetSpark exemplify the power of AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC’s ability to enable access to sensor fusion applications,” said Mr. Chetan Khona, senior director of Industrial, Vision, Healthcare and Sciences Markets, AMD. “By processing data from a variety of inputs, customers can leverage AI to enhance processes we take for granted across a variety of applications, be it smart city, manufacturing, robotics, and beyond.”

