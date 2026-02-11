AMD Brings Crimson Desert to Life with Exclusive Game Bundle

- Advertisement -

AMD has unveiled an exciting opportunity for gamers to step into the world of Crimson Desert with its latest Game Bundle offer. From February 10 through April 25, 2026, customers who purchase eligible AMD Ryzen™ processors, AMD Radeon™ RX Series graphics cards, or AMD-powered systems will receive a complimentary game code to experience the epic new adventure.

The Crimson Desert AMD Game Bundle highlights the powerful performance of AMD Ryzen™ processors and Radeon™ RX Series graphics cards, delivering smooth gameplay and high-fidelity visuals across expansive environments and intense combat scenarios.

For more information, gamers can visit www.amd.com/whywegame.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

