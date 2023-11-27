AMD brings AI development with PyTorch and ROCm to Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs

- Advertisement - -

In its ongoing effort to make AI more accessible to developers and researchers, AMD added support for Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs to the AMD ROCm 5.7 open software ecosystem.

Following the recent extension of ROCm support to other AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based GPUs – the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon PRO W7900 – developers working with machine learning (ML) models and algorithms in PyTorch can now also use Radeon RX 7900 XT GPUs with ROCm 5.7 on Ubuntu Linux.

The Radeon RX 7900 XT offers 20GB of high-speed GPU memory and 168 AI accelerators in a more compact form factor with lower power requirements than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and is the most affordable AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based GPU to accelerate ML development workflows with PyTorch.

Enabling ML on the desktop provides users with a local, private, and affordable way to support ML training and inference without relying exclusively on cloud-based solutions.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.