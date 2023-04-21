AMD announces Ryzen Embedded 5000 for always-on networking, security & storage

- Advertisement - -

AMD announced the availability of its high-performance AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 5000 Series, a new solution for customers requiring power-efficient processors optimized for “always on” networking firewalls, network-attached storage systems and other security applications. The Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series rounds out the “Zen 3”-based AMD embedded processor portfolio which also includes the Ryzen Embedded V3000and EPYC™ Embedded7000 series families.

Built on 7nm technology with planned five-year manufacturing availability, and equipped with6, 8, 12or 16cores and 24 lanes of PCIe® Gen4 connectivity, Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors are designed for enterprise reliability to support the consistent uptime requirements needed by security and networking customers. Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors include robust reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features, includingan ECC-supported memory subsystem. With a thermal design power (TDP) profile ranging from 65W to 105W, Ryzen Embedded 5000 processors enable the reduction of overall system cooling footprint for space-constrained and cost-sensitive applications.

Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president &general manager, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD.“

“Ryzen Embedded 5000 processors deliver the ideal combination of performance and reliability required for24x7 security and networking applications,” said Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president &general manager, Embedded Solutions Group, AMD .“This expansion of our embedded product portfolio offers a mid-range solution that fills the gap between our low-power BGA Ryzen Embedded and our world-class EPYC embedded family for customers requiring both high performance and scalability of up to 16 cores.”

Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research

“AMD’s success in the embedded market is built on offering differentiated and scalable offerings that address a wide range of applications with different power, performance and environmental requirements,” said Kevin Krewell, principal analyst at TIRIAS Research. “The Ryzen Embedded 5000 strikes an optimal balance of power and performance for applications ranging from small-form factor embedded systems to storage, security, and networking systems, suiting the broadest range of customers and use cases.”

Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors offer:

Scalability up to 16 cores and 32 threads

Up to 64MB of shared L3 CPU Cache

Energy efficient TDP from 65W to 105W

ECC-supported memory and security features

24 lanes of PCIe® 4 connectivity (expandable I/O up to 36 lanes with AMD X570 chipset)

Optimized performance for enterprise reliability

Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series Processor Product Chart

Model CPU Cores Threads count CPU Base Freq (GHz) CPU 1T Boost Freq (up to GHz) L3 CPU Cache (MB) Nominal TDP(W) DDR4 Channels Max DDR4 rate (MT/s) (1DPC) PCIe® Gen 4Lanes Socket 5950E 16 32 3.05 3.4 64 105 2 3200 24 AM4 5900E 12 24 3.35 3.7 64 105 2 3200 24 AM4 5800E 8 16 3.4 3.7 32 100 2 3200 24 AM4 5600E 6 12 3.3 3.6 32 65 2 3200 24 AM4

AMD Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors are currently in productionwith five-year planned manufacturing availability.

