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AMD Announces Ryzen AI Halo Platform Availability and Ryzen AI Max PRO 400 Series Processors

By NCN News Network
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AMD announced pre-orders for the AMD Ryzen™ AI Halo developer platform and introduced the new Ryzen™ AI Max PRO 400 Series processors for commercial AI PCs, ahead of additional updates coming at Computex 2026. 

Ryzen AI Halo Developer Platform: A new local AI development platform featuring up to 128GB unified memory and support for models up to 200 billion parameters, available exclusively through Micro Center with pre-orders starting in June 2026. 

Ryzen AI Max PRO 400 Series Processors: New processors for commercial AI PCs and workstations delivering up to 55 NPU TOPS and support for up to 192GB of system memory, with systems from HP and Lenovo planned for Q3 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

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