AMD announces pricing and availability for Ryzen 7 9850X3D

AMD announced its next-generation, AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop processor will be available for sale starting January 29th with an SEP of $499.
What you need to know about the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D:
- Building on the legacy of the 9800X3D, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D features a +400MHz improvement to the boost clock, making the world’s fastest gaming processor even faster.
- The Ryzen 7 9850X3D provides up to an average 27% gaming performance improvement vs the Intel Core Ultra 9 285k
- Thanks to 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache™ technology, high-frequency memory is not required. Across an average of 30+ games, the FPS difference between DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6000 was <1%.
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Boost / Base Frequency
|Total Cache
|TDP
|SEP (USD)
|AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
|8C/16T
|Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHz
|104MB
|120W
|$499
Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD
