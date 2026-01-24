Monday, January 26, 2026
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop 3 News

AMD announces pricing and availability for Ryzen 7 9850X3D

By NCN News Network
0
161
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -Image 2
- Advertisement -

AMD announced its next-generation, AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop processor will be available for sale starting January 29th with an SEP of $499. 

What you need to know about the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D: 

  • Building on the legacy of the 9800X3D, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D features a +400MHz improvement to the boost clock, making the world’s fastest gaming processor even faster. 
  • The Ryzen 7 9850X3D provides up to an average 27% gaming performance improvement vs the Intel Core Ultra 9 285k 
  • Thanks to 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache™ technology, high-frequency memory is not required. Across an average of 30+ games, the FPS difference between DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6000 was <1%. 
Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base  Frequency Total  Cache TDP SEP  (USD) 
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 8C/16T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHz 104MB 120W $499 

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 244
- Advertisement -
spot_img
Previous article
Netfox PoE Switches – Powering connectivity, simplifying networks
Next article
Optoma Launches WHD221 and WHD211 Wireless Transmitter & Receiver Solutions for Modern Home & Workplace
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative