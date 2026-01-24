AMD announces pricing and availability for Ryzen 7 9850X3D

- Advertisement -

AMD announced its next-generation, AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop processor will be available for sale starting January 29th with an SEP of $499.

What you need to know about the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D:

Building on the legacy of the 9800X3D, the Ryzen 7 9850X3D features a +400MHz improvement to the boost clock, making the world’s fastest gaming processor even faster.

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D provides up to an average 27% gaming performance improvement vs the Intel Core Ultra 9 285k

Thanks to 2nd Gen 3D V-Cache™ technology, high-frequency memory is not required. Across an average of 30+ games, the FPS difference between DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6000 was <1%.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache TDP SEP (USD) AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D 8C/16T Up to 5.6 / 4.7 GHz 104MB 120W $499

