AMD Announces Pervasive AI Developers Contest to Fuel Exciting Real-World Use Cases

- Advertisement - -

AMD has announced its first-ever Pervasive AI Developer Contest to expand AMD AI Developer adoption.

Leveraging AMD’s breadth of AI-ready technology, developers are challenged to create innovative and exciting AI applications with use cases in data centers, workstations and laptops, gaming, robotics, and more. Developers can choose from three different categories:

Generative AI – Using the AMD Radeon™ Pro W7900 or MI Instinct™ 210, in combination with AMD ROCm™ software, developers are challenged to expand beyond the current use cases of generative AI.

– Using the AMD Radeon™ Pro W7900 or MI Instinct™ 210, in combination with AMD ROCm™ software, developers are challenged to expand beyond the current use cases of generative AI. Robotics AI – Building on the Kria™ KR260 Robotics Kit, developers can utilize the pre-built interfaces and accelerated applications to create unique AI-vision guided robotics applications across numerous sectors.

– Building on the Kria™ KR260 Robotics Kit, developers can utilize the pre-built interfaces and accelerated applications to create unique AI-vision guided robotics applications across numerous sectors. PC AI – With AMD Ryzen™ AI, the world’s first built-in AI engine, developers can build applications for PCs using vision, speech, or domain-optimized LLMs to bring the AI PC to life and highlight its potential to improve user experience and efficiency.

Each category will have a top prize of $10,000 USD and additional prizes for second- and third-place winners. And to further foster innovation in academia and diversity in the industry, the AMD University Program is offering a special cash prize to one winning project submitted by a university student, as well as a “Women in Technology” award for the top project among teams composed primarily of women.

Registration for the contest opens on November 30, and applications for complimentary hardware close on January 31, 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.