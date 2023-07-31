Tuesday, August 1, 2023
AMD Announces its First Mobile Processor with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology

AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, a groundbreaking addition to the company’s renowned Ryzen family of processors and the first mobile processor with AMD 3D V-Cache Technology. The processor will be launched first in the ASUS ROG Scar 17, designed to deliver exceptional performance and offering the industry’s first integration of 3D V-Cache technology for mobile. 

Based on the “Zen 4” architecture, with clock speeds up to 5.4 GHz, and a hyper-efficient 55W TDP package, the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D is engineered to deliver the top performance needed to handle today’s most demanding titles. Empowering a new era of mobile computing, users will experience unparalleled performance, exceptional responsiveness, and immersive gaming on laptops with industry-proven AMD V-Cache technology. 

The Ryzen 9 7945HX3D-enabled ASUS ROG Scar 17 gaming laptop will be available beginning August 22, 2023.

