AMD Announces FSR 3.1 at GDC24

AMD unveiled FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.1, the latest iteration of the popular open-source upscaling and frame generation technology at the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Following the success of AMD FSR 3, which has been integrated into popular titles like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Starfield, The Thaumaturge and others, AMD FSR 3.1 offers a number of key updates, including:

Upscaling visual quality improvements in certain situations, such as improved temporal stability (reduced flickering and/or shimmering), better preservation of detail, and ghosting and “fizziness” reduction.

in certain situations, such as improved temporal stability (reduced flickering and/or shimmering), better preservation of detail, and ghosting and “fizziness” reduction. Decoupling upscaling from frame generation , allowing AMD FSR 3.1 frame generation technology to work with other upscaling solutions

, allowing AMD FSR 3.1 frame generation technology to work with other upscaling solutions Support for Vulkan and Xbox Game Development kits

New FidelityFX API makes it easier for developers to debug and provides forward compatibility with future versions of FSR

We will provide more information when AMD FSR 3.1 is available for developers on GPUOpen and games supporting it will be available.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source upscaling solution that provides a major boost in framerates in supported games, delivering amazing high-quality, high-performance gaming on virtually any hardware, including AMD GPUs and APUs, competitor hardware and gaming consoles.

