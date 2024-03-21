Thursday, March 21, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

AMD Announces FSR 3.1 at GDC24

By NCN News Network
0
97
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

AMD unveiled FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.1, the latest iteration of the popular open-source upscaling and frame generation technology at the Game Developers Conference (GDC).

Following the success of AMD FSR 3, which has been integrated into popular titles like Avatar Frontiers of PandoraLike a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Starfield, The Thaumaturge and others, AMD FSR 3.1 offers a number of key updates, including:

  • Upscaling visual quality improvements in certain situations, such as improved temporal stability (reduced flickering and/or shimmering), better preservation of detail, and ghosting and “fizziness” reduction.
  • Decoupling upscaling from frame generation, allowing AMD FSR 3.1 frame generation technology to work with other upscaling solutions
  • Support for Vulkan and Xbox Game Development kits
  • New FidelityFX API makes it easier for developers to debug and provides forward compatibility with future versions of FSR

We will provide more information when AMD FSR 3.1 is available for developers on GPUOpen and games supporting it will be available.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is an open-source upscaling solution that provides a major boost in framerates in supported games, delivering amazing high-quality, high-performance gaming on virtually any hardware, including AMD GPUs and APUs, competitor hardware and gaming consoles.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 115
- Advertisement -
Previous article
TEAMGROUP Announces the PD20M Mag Portable SSD and the ULTRA CR-I MicroSD Memory Card Reader
Next article
Thermaltake Reveals the Dr. Power III, a Power Tester Compatible with the Latest 12+4pin Connector
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)


Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 96252 43429, +91 98113 46846

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative