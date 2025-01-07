AMD Announces First Dell Commercial PCs Powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO Processors

- Advertisement -

AMD in a press conference ahead of CES 2025 announced that AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors will power new Dell Pro devices. These new PCs will be the first Dell commercial devices shipping with AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, marking a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between AMD and Dell.

Mr. Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, computing and graphics, AMD

“We’re incredibly proud to collaborate with Dell on the next generation of commercial PCs powered by the AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors,” said Mr. Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of the computing and graphics group at AMD. “Ryzen AI PRO CPUs are built to handle today’s workflows and tomorrow’s AI demands, and when combined with the power of a Dell PC, they create the perfect combination for the enterprise.”

Mr. Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies

“AI PCs represent the next frontier in computing, transforming how we work, create and connect,” said Mr. Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “This progress depends on cutting-edge silicon innovation, which is why we’ve worked to engineer AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors into our new Dell Pro portfolio.”

Third-gen AMD Ryzen AI PRO processor-powered PCs have provided increased efficiency, privacy, personalization, and connectivity. The most recent generation of Ryzen AI PRO processors were designed specifically to transform business productivity with Copilot+ features including live captioning and language translation in conference calls and advanced AI image generators. AMD Ryzen AI PRO Series processors deliver cutting-edge AI compute and uncompromising performance for everyday workloads. Enabled with AMD PRO Technologies, AMD Ryzen AI PRO Series processors offer world-class security and manageability features designed to streamline IT operations and ensure exceptional ROI for businesses.

The new Dell Pro portfolio includes notebooks and desktops powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO processor options. These PCs powered by Ryzen AI PRO leverage the combined capability of the processor’s built-in CPU, GPU, and NPU to offer exceptional battery life, powerful on-device AI, Copilot+ experiences and dependable productivity—in the office, at home or anywhere in between.

AMD and Dell have collaborated for years to drive innovation across the enterprise. AMD Threadripper PRO processors have powered high-performant workstations, letting designers, engineers and creators speed up their workflows and accelerate demanding tasks. In addition, AMD EPYC CPUs have powered Dell PowerEdge servers for multiple generations, handling workloads from traditional datacenter applications to advanced AI tasks.

