AMD Announces AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE Graphics Card Global Availability

AMD announced global availability of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card, designed for incredible high-refresh 1440p gaming and streaming experiences, with 16GB high-speed GDDR6 memory to enable gamers to step up into 4K gaming.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card offers incredible value and features, including:

Pure Performance – With 80 compute units and ray accelerators, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 18Gbps, 160 AI accelerators, 64MB of 2 nd generation AMD Infinity Cache and a 260W TBP, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card offers more pure performance in the top played games, with up to 14 percent better FPS/$ on average compared to the GeForce RTX 4070.

– With 80 compute units and ray accelerators, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM clocked at 18Gbps, 160 AI accelerators, 64MB of 2 generation AMD Infinity Cache and a 260W TBP, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card offers more pure performance in the top played games, with up to 14 percent better FPS/$ on average compared to the GeForce RTX 4070. Higher FPS In Thousands of Games – The driver-based AMD Fluid Motion Framesframe generation technology increases FPS to deliver a massive performance improvement and smooth gameplay in thousands of games.

– The driver-based AMD Fluid Motion Framesframe generation technology increases FPS to deliver a massive performance improvement and smooth gameplay in thousands of games. Performance Made Easy – AMD HYPR-RX technology simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), AMD Radeon Boost, and AMD Anti-Lag technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect, making it easy for users to maximize performance in games.

– AMD HYPR-RX technology simplifies and manages the simultaneous interoperation of AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), AMD Radeon Boost, and AMD Anti-Lag technologies to achieve a performance-stacking effect, making it easy for users to maximize performance in games. Features for the Future – AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards provide support for next-gen DisplayPort 2.1 and offer more VRAM than competing solutions to power the most demanding games and cutting-edge displays of today and tomorrow.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE is expected to be available from AMD board partners starting February 27, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

