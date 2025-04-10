AMD Announces “Advancing AI 2025”

- Advertisement -

AMD announced “Advancing AI 2025,” an in-person and livestreamed event on June 12, 2025. The industry event will showcase the company’s bold vision for AI, announce the next generation of AMD Instinct™ GPUs, AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem progress, and reveal details on AI solutions for hyperscalers, enterprises, developers, startups, and more.

AMD executives and AI ecosystem partners, customers, and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

The live stream will start at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 12, on the AMD YouTube channel.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 178