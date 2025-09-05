AMD Announces 100k Hours of Free Developer Cloud Access to Indian Researchers and Startups

- Advertisement -

AMD announced that it will provide Indian researchers and startups, 100,000 hours of free access to AMD Developer Cloud (ADC) over the next year. ADC provides developers and open-source contributors on-demand access to powerful AMD Instinct™ MI300X GPUs through a third-party cloud website.

The program supports India’s rapidly expanding startup ecosystem and digital transformation initiatives by providing access to enterprise-grade AI infrastructure that would typically require significant capital investment. Indian developers, researchers, and emerging companies can leverage advanced GPU technology used by leading global enterprises to develop breakthrough AI applications, conduct cutting-edge research, and bring innovative solutions to market faster. AMD will set up a dedicated Discord channel to apply for access.

Mr. Mark Papermaster, CTO and executive vice president, AMD

Mr. Mark Papermaster, CTO and executive vice president, AMD said, “This initiative removes cost and complexity barriers for startups and independent developers by opening access to AMD GPUs for training and development: no hardware procurement, no heavy upfront spend. Democratizing compute will accelerate India’s next generation of innovators and strengthen the open-source community.”

AMD also announced a major workforce development initiative to train 100,000 STEM graduates in AI and GPU programming in India over the next three years. The program will focus on developing expertise in open-source GPU programming, a critical skill set for the next generation of AI applications.

Participants will gain hands-on experience on AMD ROCm™, the open software stack which includes programming models, tools, compilers, libraries, and runtimes for AI and HPC solution development on AMD GPUs. They will also be equipped to tackle complex challenges in machine learning, data analytics, and high-performance computing applications.

Ms. Jaya Jagadish, senior vice president and country head, AMD India

Ms. Jaya Jagadish, senior vice president and country head, AMD India said, “India’s engineering talent is already shaping the future of high-performance computing and AI globally. This program ensures they have the most advanced tools and knowledge to lead that transformation. We are not just training programmers; we are building the workforce that will drive India’s AI economy. When these skilled professionals enter the market with cutting-edge GPU programming expertise, that will create a multiplier effect across industries, directly contributing to India’s economic growth trajectory.”

The two announcements align with India’s Digital India and Make in India initiatives, supporting the development of indigenous capabilities in semiconductor design and AI solutions. The programs recognize India’s strategic importance as a talent hub and as a key partner in building next-generation technologies for global markets.

