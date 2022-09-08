- Advertisement - -

AMD announced a new naming system to support its 2023 mobile processor family. AMD has seen incredible growth of its mobile business—notebook shipments with Ryzen processors have grown 49 percent in just two years—and in turn, has reinvested in all-new processor categories for 2023, including “Mendocino” for feature-rich mainstream notebooks and “Dragon Range” for top-tier gaming. The new mobile processors will all be branded according to the following system:

This system is foundational to how AMD will be naming and numbering its mobile processors for years to come, from mainstream thin and light notebooks to the latest SOC for gaming and content creation.

