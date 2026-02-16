AMD and TCS to bring state-of-the-art Helios rack-scale AI architecture to India

- Advertisement -

AMD, a leader in high-performance and AI computing, and Tata Consultancy Services(TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, have expanded their strategic collaboration. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center Limited (HyperVault), and AMD will codevelop a rack‑scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD “Helios” platform in support of India’s national AI initiatives.

Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC™ “Venice” CPUs, AMD Pensando™ Vulcano NICs and the open ROCm™ software ecosystem, “Helios” is purpose-built to deliver a rack-scale AI platform supporting sovereign AI factories. “Helios,” combined with TCS’ enterprise expertise and scale, will accelerate deployment and enhance operational efficiencies for enterprises. As part of this strategic collaboration, both companies will offer an AI‑ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data center build‑outs in India.

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD

Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD said, “AI adoption is accelerating from pilots to large-scale deployments, and that shift requires a new blueprint for compute infrastructure. With ‘Helios,’ we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.”

Mr. K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS

Mr. K. Krithivasan, MD and CEO, TCS said, “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first ‘Helios’ powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data center engineering, we are poised to deliver state‑of‑the‑art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises. We are thrilled to deepen our longstanding partnership with AMD as we expand our participation in the AI ecosystem – Infrastructure to Intelligence.”

TCS established HyperVault in 2025 with the vision of delivering GW-scale, secure, and reliable AI‑ready infrastructure for hyperscalers, AI companies, and global enterprises. This announcement builds on the recent strategic collaboration between TCS and AMD to help enterprises scale AI adoption and modernize hybrid environments.

