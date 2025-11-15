AMD and STRADVISION Collaboration – Accelerating the Road to Autonomy

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

AMD and STRADVISION have been collaborating for several use cases to advance automotive perception, and at CES 2026, the companies will unveil a new milestone in that journey: STRADVISION’s MultiVision perception software running on the AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series Gen 2 VEK385 platform. Together, these technologies demonstrate how high-performance, power-efficient compute, and advanced AI perception can scale from today’s driver assistance to tomorrow’s hands-off driving.



From L2 to L3 on one scalable architecture

AMD and STRADVISION are tackling a key challenge automakers face: how to move from Level 2 assistance to Level 3 autonomy without redesigning the entire electronic architecture.



By combining STRADVISION’s production-proven vision-based SVNet and MultiVision stack with the AMD Versal AI Edge Gen 2 adaptive SoC’s deterministic, low-latency compute fabric, the two companies are enabling:

L2 systems with rich object, lane, and free-space detection,

L2+ systems with fast inference, and

L3 prototypes with high-precision perception capable of environmental modeling in real time.

The underlying hardware delivers up to 185 INT8 TOPS or 370 MX6 TFLOPS in an automotive-qualified package, ideal for sensor-rich perception workloads that must balance performance, thermals, and safety.

Built for software-defined vehicles

This collaboration is more than an industry-first technology demo, it’s the result of a multi-year relationship that reflects a shared vision for scalable perception software optimized for modern SoC architectures. Together, we’re providing a platform ready for centralized compute and zonal control, where AI performance can grow with the software instead of being limited by it.



STRADVISION’s latest MultiVision software takes advantage of the AMD Versal AI Edge Gen 2 with integrated AIE-ML v2 engines to run quantized inference with near-FP16 accuracy, while cutting power and latency, a balance critical for edge deployment inside vehicles.

What’s next?



The joint demonstration at CES 2026 marks a significant step in the expanding AMD automotive ecosystem.



As the industry advances toward software-defined vehicles and higher levels of autonomy, AMD and STRADVISION are building the foundation for AI perception that is as scalable as it is smart—and this is just the beginning.

Come visit the AMD booth located in the LVCC West Hall, Level 2 W223 at CES to see this technology, and many other automotive demos, in action.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 141