AMD and Microsoft Announce Expanded Availability of Copilot+ PCs

AMD in partnership with Microsoft announced new Copilot+ PCs powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, the most powerful AI engine to date, will be available via a free Windows update in November 2024.

Engineered for security and multi-day battery life, these Ryzen AI-based PCs complement the hybrid AI network from edge to cloud, tapping on the power of localized computing to reach new levels of personalized performance, with experiences that are intrinsically private. And all this in a robust platform that is compatible with a true software ecosystem comprised of millions of apps.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Copilot+ PC availability with systems powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors. This marks a significant milestone in our co-engineering journey with AMD to deliver the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built. Together, AMD’s cutting-edge silicon and innovative system architecture in Windows, represent a revolutionary leap forward in providing customers with outstanding performance, extended battery life, and breakthrough AI experiences. The excitement and momentum around Copilot+ PCs continue to grow, and we can’t wait to see how our customers will leverage these advancements to enhance their productivity and creativity,” said Mr. Pavan Davuluri, Corporate Vice President, Windows + Devices.

With 50 TOPS of AI performance, the Microsoft Copilot+ PC powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors are the gateway to this transformational new era for consumers and businesses everywhere.

