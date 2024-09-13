AMD AFMF 2 Technical Preview Available on AMD Ryzen AI 300

- Advertisement -

AMD’s Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) 2 is now available on laptops powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processors, as part of the technical driver preview!

This cutting-edge frame generation technology, designed to boost frame rates and enhance gameplay, is now available for gamers to instantly improve performance for gamers using AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 series processors. Gamers can expect up to 78% higher FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 when using AFMF 2 with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. In conjunction with AFMF 2, Variable Graphics Memory (VGM) will also be supported, allowing you to maximize performance on AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors.

Users can download the Technical Preview release of AFMF 2 here.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / AMD

