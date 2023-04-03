AMD 620 Chipset: The AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Platform For The Masses

- Advertisement - -

AMD announced its new A620 chipset, enabling users to harness the power of the Ryzen 7000 Series processor line-up with the features and performance of the AM5 platform, starting at $85 USD.

The AMD A620 chipset will be available beginning March 31 and will provide a streamlined, trusted platform with plenty of connectivity and bandwidth options. That includes options like DDR5 memory, AMD EXPO technology, one-click memory overclocking, and up to 32x PCIe 4.0 lanes to satisfy

demanding home and office users.

AMD also offers a complete range of AMS Motherboard choices like AMD Sockets AMS X670 Extreme, and B650 Extreme with ultimate performance, processor & memory, overclocking & leadership PCLe 5.0 Bandwidth.

AMD 620 Chipset makes Ryzen 7000 series processor platforms accessible to anyone. Next-Gen PC performance has never been more affordable. Most models will support up to 6000 MHz” overclocked DDRS EXPO” memory in a Dual-Channel, One-Dimm-Per-Channel configuration. Processor overclocking PBO and Curve optimizer is not supported though.

A620 Chipset is ideal for Ryzen 7000 processors with a 65 W TDP. Models with higher TDPs will boot if the BIOS AGESA version supports them, but multithreaded performance may be limited by VRM power limits. Expect these power limits to have minimal impact on game performance.

A620 Chipset supports a broad ecosystem that includes ASRoCK, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and BIOSTAR.

