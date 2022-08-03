Ambrane announces Power Backup for Routers – ‘PowerVolt Router UPS’

- Advertisement - -

Ambrane, the fastest growing Make in India mobile accessories company, introduces its 12V UPS for Routers – PowerVolt, which provides up to 5 hours of continuous power backup for any Wi-Fi or ADSL Router. The Router UPS, with its intelligent power management feature, ensures uninterrupted internet connection even during power outages. Available at Flipkart it comes with a 180 days warranty against any manufacturing defects.

Ambrane PowerVolt Router UPS is simple to install and delivers noiseless and hassle-free operation with a 30-second DIY installation. Its 6000mAh Lithium-Ion battery guarantees a long duration of power backup whilst the router UPS ensures up to 5 hours of uninterrupted internet streaming. The Router UPS PowerVolt is built with a high-quality Lithium-Ion battery and best-in-class Polycarbonate material for ultimate durability. It offers maximum safety with multi-layers of chipset protection such as overcharge protection, short circuit protection, temperature resistance and more. It is also BIS certified. This Router UPS is intended for use with 12V devices only that have a maximum current rating of 2A.

The router has a smart LED indicator that indicates while it is getting charged and when it is in use. This device is heavy-duty but tiny in size, allowing users to place it wherever they wish. PowerVolt has an input and output voltage of 12V-2A. The Router UPS comes with three connection cables and connectors to match any router’s requirements. The portable Router UPS has a wide range of compatibility with external power sources and can maintain network performance in an emergency.

Mr. Sachin Railhan, Director, Ambrane India

Mr. Sachin Railhan – Director, Ambrane India, said, “For a country with frequent power cuts, it’s essential to have a device which can provide uninterrupted working for any of the tasks. The Made in India Router UPS is specifically designed & manufactured keeping the Indian power conditions, its fluctuations and more in mind. We have launched this both online & offline to make it available to consumers across all touch points.”

Ambrane will expand its product line with different categories of audio, smart wearables & mobile accessories over the next three months.

